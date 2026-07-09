Sharp turn in the Diana Shurigina case: situation changed after court ruling

A new decision has been made in the criminal case involving Diana Shurigina in Russia. According to the Moscow courts' press service, the court has changed the preventive measure applied to her.

It is reported that Shurigina, who was previously under house arrest, has now been sent to a pre-trial detention center.

The court granted the investigation's request

It is reported that the decision was made based on the request of the investigative authorities.

The court decided to change the preventive measure from house arrest to imprisonment. Thus, Diana Shurigina will be held in custody during the investigation.

What is the case about?

According to the Moscow courts' press service, the case concerns a criminal investigation related to the production and distribution of pornography.

So far, no further details regarding the case, including the content of the charges or the next stages of the investigation, have been provided.

No final verdict yet

It should be noted that the change in the preventive measure does not mean that the person's guilt has been proven.

The final legal assessment regarding Diana Shurigina will be determined by a court decision. As investigative actions continue, she is entitled to the presumption of innocence in accordance with the law.

A high-profile case

Diana Shurigina's name has been widely discussed in Russian media before. Therefore, the court's latest decision has once again drawn public and media attention to this case.

Now the main question is what evidence the investigation will present in the next stage and how the trial will proceed?