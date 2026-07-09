Long-lashed lioness becomes a social media star

A female lion named Luna, living in a South Korean zoo, has gained popularity on social media due to her unusual appearance. Her long, thick eyelashes are capturing the attention of thousands of internet users.

Visitors to the zoo are showing special interest in taking photos with Luna and watching her up close. Photos and videos featuring the lioness's unique look have already garnered millions of views in a short time.

Social media users are leaving warm comments about Luna, comparing her to princesses and characters from Disney movies. Some jokingly describe her naturally long eyelashes as the "most beautiful makeup."

Today, Luna is recognized not only as one of the most popular animals at the zoo but also as one of the most shared lions on social media.