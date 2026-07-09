Hundreds of snakes spread to villages after flooding in China

In the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of southern China, heavy rainfall and the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak have caused unexpected problems. As a result of the natural disaster, nearly 900 snakes escaped from breeding farms and spread to several nearby villages.

Local officials stated that while most of the snakes are non-venomous, the possibility of wild and venomous species being among them cannot be ruled out. Therefore, residents have been urged to exercise caution.

Specialized services are currently working in the area to capture the snakes and relocate them to safe areas. Experts advise villagers to be careful when moving through tall grass, bushes, and flooded areas.

This incident has been widely discussed on social media, with many users noting that natural disasters can lead to unexpected and dangerous consequences.