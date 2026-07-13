A new step against fake gold: requirements to change from 2029

·28·Uzbekistan
A new step against fake gold: requirements to change from 2029

Major changes are expected in the jewelry market in Uzbekistan. The government plans to gradually introduce mandatory digital labeling for products made of precious metals and stones.

The goal is to put an end to counterfeit trade

According to the project, jewelry made of precious metals and stones will be digitally labeled through the "Asl belgisi" (Sign of Authenticity) system.

The main goal is to combat illegal trade, track the origin of products, and give customers the ability to verify authenticity.

In other words, in the future, a customer will be able to answer the question "is this gold really genuine?" not just by taking the seller's word for it, but also through a mobile app.

Implementation will be carried out in stages

Mandatory digital labeling is planned to be introduced gradually, not all at once.

Date

What will happen?

Until December 30, 2027

a pilot project will be conducted

From January 1, 2029

mandatory labeling begins for manufacturers and importers

From April 1, 2029

mandatory requirements for retail trade will be introduced

Companies such as Gold Moon Tashkent, Sofizar, Merrit Jewellery, and Termez Gold Production are expected to participate in the pilot project.

Each item will have a special code

Technically, a Data Matrix barcode will be applied to the piece of jewelry or its tag.

Through this code, all stages of the product's movement — production, import, warehousing, store inventory, and point-of-sale transactions — will be recorded in the system.

This method allows for tracking where the product came from, its circulation history, and whether it has entered legal sale.

Customers can check items via phone

The most interesting aspect of the project is that customers will be able to verify the authenticity of jewelry via a mobile app.

If there is doubt about a product or signs of counterfeiting are detected, citizens will have the opportunity to file a complaint with state authorities.

This is especially important for customers purchasing expensive items, as trust in the jewelry market is a matter more valuable than price.

There are benefits for businesses during the trial period

CRPT TURON has been designated as the operator of the digital labeling system. During the trial period, identification codes are planned to be provided to business representatives free of charge.

This will allow entrepreneurs to adapt to the new system, test technical processes, and prepare before the mandatory phase begins.

However, after 2029, requirements for manufacturers, importers, and retailers will become significantly stricter.

What will change in the market?

If the system is fully operational, transparency in the circulation of jewelry may increase. Selling illegal or products of unknown origin will become difficult.

On one hand, this protects honest manufacturers and sellers. On the other hand, it reduces risks for the customer.

However, new technical requirements, reporting, coding, and additional obligations related to the cash register system may emerge for businesses. In other words, the market will slowly move away from the "business as usual" mode.

Times will get tougher for counterfeit goods

Jewelry is an expensive purchase. Therefore, the customer always wants to be sure of the quality, hallmark, origin, and authenticity of the product.

Digital labeling can serve to strengthen exactly this trust.

If the system works effectively, finding the answer to the question "is this genuine or fake?" will become much easier in the future. And for counterfeit products, there will be less room in the market.

The main test is how it works in practice

For now, the initiative is in the project stage. The trial period for its implementation, technical preparation, and working with entrepreneurs are of great importance.

Most importantly, the new system should provide real protection to the customer and not turn into excessive bureaucracy for businesses.

Do you think the ability to check jewelry via phone will increase trust in the market?

ЎзбекистонAsl belgisiГолд Мун ТошкентSofizarТермез Голд Продакшн
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