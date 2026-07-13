Barcelona sets conditions for Atletico Madrid in the race for Julian Alvarez

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Barcelona sets conditions for Atletico Madrid in the race for Julian Alvarez

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has taken a firm stance regarding the transfer of Argentina national team forward Julian Alvarez. The club leader announced that negotiations with Atletico Madrid will not continue indefinitely and that the offer submitted by Barcelona has a clear deadline. This transfer remains one of the main goals for the Catalan club to strengthen its attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

While in the USA, Joan Laporta spoke to journalists about the club's transfer policy, emphasizing that he will not "dance to anyone's tune." According to him, Barcelona has proposed its terms and now it is the Madrid club's turn. According to Goal.com, Laporta has openly warned that this offer is not open-ended and may expire after a certain period.

"We set our own pace. We made an offer, but it is not an offer that will remain open indefinitely. We will see how long it remains valid. We have expressed our intention to acquire the player requested by the coach and the technical staff. We like him very much and I consider him a fantastic player," Laporta emphasized.

Complex relations between clubs

Transfer relations between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have historically been complex. Joan Laporta stated that he has personally worked to resolve potential misunderstandings between the two clubs. In his communication with the Metropolitano leadership, he clearly explained the Catalan club's position.

According to the president, he has not put any additional pressure on the Madrid club. He simply warned that if Atletico Madrid finds other alternatives, Barcelona may reconsider its offer. For now, negotiations are at a standstill, but the Barcelona leadership is confident that they are in control of the situation.

Julian Alvarez has earned a high reputation not only in the Spanish league but also on the international stage with his prolific performances. He proved his status as a top-tier striker by scoring the winning goal in the 2026 World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland. The 26-year-old, who previously played for Manchester City, managed to score 20 goals in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season.

Why Julian Alvarez?

Barcelona's technical department considers the Argentine forward the most suitable candidate to evolve the team's attacking line. His tactical versatility and goal-scoring instinct could provide a great advantage for the coach. For this reason, the club's management is utilizing financial and legal resources to complete this transfer.

So far, Atletico Madrid has not officially responded to this statement. However, the Spanish press predicts that this transfer will be one of the most sensational events of the summer transfer window. The Madrid club will need to make a decision quickly before Barcelona withdraws its offer.

БарселонаАтлетико МадридХулиан АльваресJoan LaportaТрансферлар
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