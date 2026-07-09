Snakes spread to villages after floods in China

Snakes have appeared in several villages in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of southern China. The incident is said to have been caused by flooding following Typhoon Maysak.

According to reports, about 900 snakes escaped from a local snake breeding farm. Most of them are reported to be non-venomous, but there may be wild and dangerous species among them.

Local residents have been advised to be cautious, not to attempt to catch the snakes themselves, and to report such incidents to the responsible authorities.

Currently, rescuers and experts are working to capture the snakes that have spread throughout the villages.