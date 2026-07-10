Ibrohim Hoji Ota, who turned 108, passes away in Namangan

Ibrohim Hoji Ota, one of the respected elders of Mullakudung village in Namangan district, has passed away at the age of 108.

Throughout his life, the deceased was held in high regard by the local community. His loved ones and fellow villagers remember him for his life experience, his blessings, and his sincere attitude toward others.

The passing of Ibrohim Hoji Ota is a heavy loss for his family, children, grandchildren, and all who knew him.

We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased. May Allah have mercy on him and grant him a place in Paradise.