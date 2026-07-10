Snake's struggle with a fish amazes everyone (video)

A group of young men went to the water for a rest and witnessed an unexpected and amazing scene. They filmed the incident and shared it on social media.

In the video, one of the young men notices a snake firmly biting a large fish by its tail at the water's edge and points it out to his friends. Everyone begins to watch this unusual scene with amazement.

The footage shows the fish struggling to escape, desperately trying to head toward the water. As a result of its movements, the snake is also pulled into the water. Despite the strong current, the snake does not let go of its prey. On the contrary, while keeping a firm grip on the fish, it swims in the water and makes its way back to the shore.

The video, which captures this struggle between a predator and its prey in nature, went viral on social media in a short time. Users are leaving various opinions and comments about the snake's determination and its refusal to let go of its prey under any circumstances.