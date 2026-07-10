Chinese athlete sets a new world record for jumping in 30 seconds!

At a competition held in Kawasaki, Japan, a Chinese athlete set a new world record for the most jumps in 30 seconds.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment the athlete achieved the record result. By jumping 121 times in 30 seconds, they captured the attention of both participants and spectators.

The clip went viral on the internet. Users are highly praising the athlete's preparation, speed, and precision in the comments.

Such a result requires high physical fitness and balance in a short amount of time. Therefore, the Chinese athlete's performance is being widely discussed among sports fans.