How to stop Erling Haaland? The key formula for the England national team

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup quarter-final match between England and Norway, experts and fans are debating one question: how to neutralize Erling Haaland? This clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is generating great interest, not only as a meeting of two strong teams but as a duel between some of the world's most dangerous attackers. This is reported by Goal.com .

Former England defender Des Walker revealed the key to victory for Thomas Tuchel's side in an interview with Goal.com. In his opinion, mental preparation and focus play a more important role than tactical schemes when playing against Manchester City star Erling Haaland. Walker emphasized that 100 percent concentration is required from defenders when facing strikers of this caliber.

Concentration and team unity

"Let's face it, this is the World Cup and incredible players perform there. Players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé are not always in the center of the game, but they have a moment of genius. Focus will be the decisive factor in the match against Norway. Because as we have seen, you can keep Haaland quiet for 98 minutes, but in the 99th minute, he appears and scores two goals," says Des Walker.

According to the former defender, the England national team must maintain the team unity they showed in the round of 16 against Mexico. Even after Jarell Quansah was sent off, the team acted as one and held the result. It is this discipline and mutual support that will help reduce the threat of the Norwegian strikers.

Top scorer race: Harry Kane and Erling Haaland

This match is important not only for a semi-final spot but also for the tournament's Golden Boot award. Currently, Erling Haaland has 7 goals and leads the top scorers list. England captain Harry Kane is only one goal behind him. Considering that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is also in his best form, we will witness a real battle of stars on both sides of the pitch.

England, led by Thomas Tuchel, aims to finally win the main trophy after a 60-year hiatus. To do this, they rely not only on the skill of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in attack but also on their ability to stop a "machine" like Erling Haaland in defense. According to Walker's conclusion, individual skill ensures goals, but team unity brings tournament victories.