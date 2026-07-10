Faster than a human: it is impossible to escape this spider

Many people feel fear the moment they see a spider. Now, new information discovered by scientists may sound even more alarming for arachnophobes. It turns out that the world's fastest spider can, in some cases, move faster than the average human.

Researchers observed 258 species of spiders found in different countries under laboratory conditions and compared their movement speeds. The analysis revealed that the highest speed belongs to the huntsman spider living in the Queensland region of Australia.

Experts note that this species can run at speeds of up to 3.6 meters per second. This is equivalent to nearly 13 kilometers per hour, which is higher than the typical running pace of most people.

Previously, the Moroccan flic-flac spider was recognized as the fastest species. However, scientists did not consider this result entirely fair because its method of movement is not typical running, but rather acrobatic flips. Therefore, in the new study, all species were evaluated under the same conditions.

The research also showed another interesting conclusion. Scientists believe that the speed of spiders is mainly related to their long legs. However, if the body size becomes excessively large and the abdomen becomes heavy, it negatively affects their movement speed.

Experts emphasize that these results are important not only for better understanding the evolution and movement mechanics of spiders but also for creating high-speed robotic systems in the future.