The second season of "Initiative Budget" begins on July 15

·28·Uzbekistan
The second season of "Initiative Budget" begins on July 15

The second season of the 2026 "Initiative Budget" process will begin in Uzbekistan on July 15. During this stage, citizens can propose projects to improve infrastructure, roads, and social facilities in their areas.

Projects will be accepted through the openbudget.uz portal. The winning initiatives of this traditional stage will be announced on September 1, the day of the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The second season will be held in the following order:

• Project submission: July 15 to August 3
• Application screening: August 4 to August 18
• Promotion stage: August 19 to August 21
• Voting: August 22 to August 31
• Announcement of additional winners: September 1 to September 10

Citizens can submit proposals regarding problems they consider necessary in their neighborhood or region. Projects that receive the most support based on voting results will be funded.

Ташаббусли бюджетOpenbudget.uzЎзбекистонЛойиҳаларОвоз беришМустақиллик
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Sardor Umurzakov appointed to a new positionSardor Umurzakov appointed to a new positionToday, 13:15Ibrohim Hoji Ota, who turned 108, passes away in NamanganIbrohim Hoji Ota, who turned 108, passes away in NamanganToday, 12:56Mirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations beginsMirziyoyev's visit to Belarus concludes: a new stage in relations beginsToday, 12:44In which districts of Tashkent do wealthy families choose to live? Top 5 districtsIn which districts of Tashkent do wealthy families choose to live? Top 5 districtsToday, 12:44Air temperatures in Uzbekistan are expected to reach up to 46 degreesAir temperatures in Uzbekistan are expected to reach up to 46 degreesToday, 12:31Companies sending workers abroad will now be monitored under a new procedureCompanies sending workers abroad will now be monitored under a new procedureToday, 12:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degrees
Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to +42 degrees