The second season of "Initiative Budget" begins on July 15

The second season of the 2026 "Initiative Budget" process will begin in Uzbekistan on July 15. During this stage, citizens can propose projects to improve infrastructure, roads, and social facilities in their areas.

Projects will be accepted through the openbudget.uz portal. The winning initiatives of this traditional stage will be announced on September 1, the day of the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The second season will be held in the following order:

• Project submission: July 15 to August 3

• Application screening: August 4 to August 18

• Promotion stage: August 19 to August 21

• Voting: August 22 to August 31

• Announcement of additional winners: September 1 to September 10

Citizens can submit proposals regarding problems they consider necessary in their neighborhood or region. Projects that receive the most support based on voting results will be funded.