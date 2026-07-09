Cargo plane flying from Sharjah disappears from radar

In Pakistan, a cargo plane belonging to the airline K2 Airways Boeing 737-400 disappeared from radar screens during flight. A large-scale search and rescue operation has been launched regarding the incident.

It is reported that the plane was heading from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, to Karachi, Pakistan. However, the aircraft lost contact with air traffic controllers while flying over the Arabian Sea, approximately 250 kilometers west of Karachi.

It is stated that there were five crew members on board. According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, radars recorded a sharp drop in the aircraft's altitude and that it had deviated from its normal route.

According to preliminary information, the pilot informed controllers of a malfunction in the navigation system a few minutes before the loss of contact.

Currently, a large-scale search operation is underway in the Arabian Sea to locate the plane. The operation involves Pakistan Navy ships, a radar surveillance aircraft, and the commercial vessel “Lahore”. The fate of the plane and the causes of the incident are currently unknown.