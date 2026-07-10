The Trap Behind the APK: 21 People Lose 336 Million Soums

·0·Society
The Trap Behind the APK: 21 People Lose 336 Million Soums

It has been revealed that cybercriminals are using another dangerous method to deceive citizens. In the Navoi region, law enforcement agencies have exposed a criminal group that was illegally accessing bank cards through malicious APK applications and misappropriating large sums of money.

According to the regional Department of Internal Affairs, the investigation was initiated following a report from a citizen whose funds had disappeared from their bank account without a trace. It was determined that an unknown person had sent a malicious APK file to the victim. After installing it, the fraudsters obtained personal information and, using the citizen's data from the E-auksion system, misappropriated 230 million soums from their bank card.

During a rapid operation conducted as part of the "Safe and Healthy Homeland" comprehensive preventive measures, three individuals suspected of involvement in this crime were apprehended.

Photo of three people with blurred faces against a white background.

During the investigation, it was revealed that this group was not limited to a single incident. According to preliminary data, they had stolen a total of 336 million soums from 21 citizens across the country through cyber fraud.

In connection with this case, a criminal case has been initiated against the suspects under Article 169, Part 4 (theft) of the Criminal Code. Investigative actions are currently ongoing.

In recent months, there has been an increase in cybercrimes related to the distribution of malicious APK files via Telegram in the country. In this regard, experts advise citizens not to download APK files from unknown sources, not to provide personal information to anyone, and to install applications only from trusted sources.

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