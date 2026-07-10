Transfer game around William Saliba: Arsenal's tough condition

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Transfer game around William Saliba: Arsenal's tough condition

Transfer interest surrounding Arsenal defender William Saliba is intensifying. Several European giants are monitoring the Frenchman, but the London club has no intention of letting him go easily.

According to Caught Offside, Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona are showing serious interest in Saliba.

Three giants tracking Saliba

According to the source, Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona are closely monitoring Saliba's situation.

The French central defender has become a key figure in Arsenal's defensive line in recent years. As a result, interest in him has reached the level of Europe's biggest clubs.

Arsenal is in no rush to negotiate

The London club has no intention of starting any negotiations regarding Saliba at the moment.

Arsenal's management views the player as a crucial part of the team's long-term project. Therefore, the club would only consider selling him if a very substantial offer is made.

150 million euros — the main obstacle

Reports suggest that Arsenal is only prepared to come to the negotiating table if an offer in the region of 150 million euros is made.

This sum is considered almost impossible for Barcelona. Real Madrid and PSG have stronger financial capabilities, but even that does not guarantee the transfer will happen.

Contract until 2030

Saliba's current contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2030.

This factor gives the Londoners a significant advantage in negotiations. The club is not forced to sell the player and can set its own terms for buyers.

Last season's stats

William Saliba made 50 appearances across all competitions last season.

In these matches, the central defender:

  • Scored 1 goal;

  • Provided 1 assist.

Transfermarkt currently values Saliba at around 100 million euros.

Arsenal's main signal

It is clear that interest in Saliba is growing, but Arsenal's stance appears equally firm.

The London club sees the defender at the heart of its future project. Therefore, the main question in this transfer is not the price, but whether Arsenal will open the door at all.

ArsenalWilliam SalibaPremier LeagueTransfer NewsFootball
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