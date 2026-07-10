New procedure for former civil servants: what is required for hiring?

·41·Society
New procedure for former civil servants: what is required for hiring?

The Ministry of Justice has registered a new procedure for hiring former civil servants.

The document is aimed at ensuring the implementation of the Law "On Conflict of Interest," and in some cases, a special conclusion is now required to hire a former civil servant.

The document was registered on July 8

The Ministry of Justice has registered a departmental regulatory legal act that establishes the procedure for obtaining a conclusion from the internal anti-corruption control unit when hiring former civil servants.

The document was registered on July 8, 2026, under number 3894.

There is an important two-year restriction

According to the law, if a person who worked in a state body or organization intends to be hired by an organization they previously supervised within two years after leaving their position, a mandatory conclusion must be obtained from the internal anti-corruption control unit of their previous workplace.

This procedure is aimed at preventing conflicts of interest and making the post-employment process for former officials more transparent.

HR department must apply within one business day

According to the new procedure, if an organization under supervision plans to hire a former civil servant, its HR department must act promptly.

The HR department must submit a request to the internal anti-corruption control unit within one business day.

Three types of conclusions will be issued

The internal control unit will provide one of three types of conclusions regarding the candidate:

  • positive conclusion — the candidate may be hired;

  • conditional positive conclusion — the candidate may be hired based on established restrictions;

  • negative conclusion — hiring is denied.

According to the document, hiring a candidate is not permitted if the conclusion from the internal control unit has not been obtained or if a negative conclusion has been issued.

What happens if a conditional conclusion is issued?

If a conditional positive conclusion is issued for a former civil servant, they may be hired, but certain restrictions will apply.

Such an employee will not participate in the decision-making process regarding the organization they previously supervised for a period of three months.

Furthermore, their duties that could lead to a conflict of interest will be redistributed. Their activities will be monitored by the internal anti-corruption control unit.

Those who disagree can file a complaint

If a former civil servant is dissatisfied with the conclusion of the internal control unit, they have the right to file a complaint with a higher-ranking organization or the Anti-Corruption Agency.

The new procedure is aimed at early detection of conflicts of interest in the post-civil service employment process and making hiring decisions more responsible.

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