Morocco's defeat sparks unrest in London and Paris

Unrest broke out in several major European cities after the French national team defeated Morocco 2-0 in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Specifically, on the streets of London and Paris, some groups of Moroccan fans blocked roads, set off pyrotechnics, and threw glass bottles and various objects at law enforcement officers. Police mobilized additional forces to bring the situation under control.

As a result of the clashes, one police officer sustained a head injury and was hospitalized. It was also reported that at least four people involved in the disturbances were arrested.

Similar incidents were recorded in Amsterdam, The Hague, Brussels, and Rotterdam. In Paris, 20,000 police officers were deployed to ensure security.

Meanwhile, it is reported that fans of the French national team celebrated the country's victory on the famous Champs-Élysées in Paris.