Bus with 46 passengers overturns in Tatarstan: injured hospitalized

·33·World
Bus with 46 passengers overturns in Tatarstan: injured hospitalized

A major traffic accident involving an intercity bus occurred at night in Tatarstan. The bus, traveling from Samara to Naberezhnye Chelny, veered off the road and overturned into a ditch.

There were 46 passengers on the bus. Several people were injured in the incident, and three are reported to be in serious condition.

The bus overturned at night

The incident occurred on the night of July 11 on the Kuzaykino–Nurlat highway, near the village of Ibrayevo Kargali.

The report reached the Tatarstan Emergency Services around 01:25 local time.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the bus. The vehicle then veered off the roadway and overturned into a ditch.

Bus with 46 passengers overturns in Tatarstan: injured hospitalized

There were 46 people on the bus

At the time of the incident, the bus cabin contained:

  • 46 passengers;

  • 2 drivers;

  • 2 children.

Rescuers reported that the minor passengers were not injured.

15 people sought medical assistance

After the accident, 15 passengers required medical attention.

Of them:

  • 3 were hospitalized in serious condition;

  • all injured were taken to a medical facility in the city of Almetyevsk.

Criminal case initiated

Rescuers, doctors, and other emergency services are working at the scene.

It is reported that 39 rescuers, 14 pieces of special equipment, and a medical helicopter were involved in the aftermath operations.

The Investigative Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan has initiated a criminal case for the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

Currently, experts are continuing investigations and examinations to determine the cause of the bus veering off the road.

TatarstanBus AccidentRoad SafetyEmergencyInvestigation
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