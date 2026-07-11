Atletico Madrid strengthens squad with Denmark national team star

Atletico Madrid has completed another significant deal in the summer transfer window. The Spanish giant has officially announced the signing of Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand. This transfer is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the midfield for the Madrid club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the deal cost Atletico 40 million euros. The 27-year-old Danish midfielder successfully passed his medical in Madrid and signed a long-term contract with the club until June 30, 2031. This is one of the biggest signings made by Diego Simeone's team ahead of the new season.

A new anchor point in Simeone's system

The Atletico management and coaching staff had considered several candidates for the defensive midfield position, including Wolverhampton's Joao Gomes. However, the final choice was made in favor of Morten Hjulmand. The club's official statement highlighted the player's physical strength, ball-winning ability, and game intelligence.

Hjulmand's on-field intelligence and passing accuracy are expected to play a crucial role in Diego Simeone's tactical schemes. His arrival will further increase competition among players like Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Johnny Cardoso. This creates additional opportunities for Atletico in both La Liga and Champions League matches.

The journey of an experienced captain

Morten Hjulmand began his professional career at the Copenhagen academy in Denmark, later gaining experience at Austrian club Admira Wacker. His true rise occurred at the Italian club Lecce. At 23, Hjulmand became the team captain, recorded as the second youngest captain in Serie A history after Francesco Totti.

During his time with Sporting CP, he made 141 appearances, winning two Portuguese league titles and one domestic cup. On the international stage, he has played 27 matches for the Denmark national team. His wealth of experience across various leagues will undoubtedly help him adapt quickly to Spanish football.

Currently, the player has visited the Atletico training base and joined his new teammates for pre-season training. Madrid fans believe Hjulmand's fighting spirit on the pitch fits perfectly with Simeone's philosophy. This transfer signals Atletico Madrid's serious intention to compete for trophies this season.