Atletico Madrid strengthens squad with Denmark national team star

·3·Sport
Atletico Madrid strengthens squad with Denmark national team star

Atletico Madrid has completed another significant deal in the summer transfer window. The Spanish giant has officially announced the signing of Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand. This transfer is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the midfield for the Madrid club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the deal cost Atletico 40 million euros. The 27-year-old Danish midfielder successfully passed his medical in Madrid and signed a long-term contract with the club until June 30, 2031. This is one of the biggest signings made by Diego Simeone's team ahead of the new season.

A new anchor point in Simeone's system

The Atletico management and coaching staff had considered several candidates for the defensive midfield position, including Wolverhampton's Joao Gomes. However, the final choice was made in favor of Morten Hjulmand. The club's official statement highlighted the player's physical strength, ball-winning ability, and game intelligence.

Hjulmand's on-field intelligence and passing accuracy are expected to play a crucial role in Diego Simeone's tactical schemes. His arrival will further increase competition among players like Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Johnny Cardoso. This creates additional opportunities for Atletico in both La Liga and Champions League matches.

The journey of an experienced captain

Morten Hjulmand began his professional career at the Copenhagen academy in Denmark, later gaining experience at Austrian club Admira Wacker. His true rise occurred at the Italian club Lecce. At 23, Hjulmand became the team captain, recorded as the second youngest captain in Serie A history after Francesco Totti.

During his time with Sporting CP, he made 141 appearances, winning two Portuguese league titles and one domestic cup. On the international stage, he has played 27 matches for the Denmark national team. His wealth of experience across various leagues will undoubtedly help him adapt quickly to Spanish football.

Currently, the player has visited the Atletico training base and joined his new teammates for pre-season training. Madrid fans believe Hjulmand's fighting spirit on the pitch fits perfectly with Simeone's philosophy. This transfer signals Atletico Madrid's serious intention to compete for trophies this season.

Атлетико МадридTransferМортен ХьюлманнLa LigaФутбол
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester City snatches young talent Jeremy Monga from ArsenalManchester City snatches young talent Jeremy Monga from ArsenalToday, 16:14Is Argentina on the brink of disaster again? Messi clashes with Switzerland's 'concrete defense'!Is Argentina on the brink of disaster again? Messi clashes with Switzerland's 'concrete defense'!Today, 15:40Ferran Torres could move to PSG: Luis Enrique invites his former pupil to ParisFerran Torres could move to PSG: Luis Enrique invites his former pupil to ParisToday, 15:39A Terrifying Clash Tonight: Haaland vs. Kane, and a Serious Crisis for the English!A Terrifying Clash Tonight: Haaland vs. Kane, and a Serious Crisis for the English!Today, 15:36Who can stop Erling Haaland? Bryan Robson points out Thomas Tuchel's mistakeWho can stop Erling Haaland? Bryan Robson points out Thomas Tuchel's mistakeToday, 15:15Thierry Henry makes a surprise visit to the France national team dressing roomThierry Henry makes a surprise visit to the France national team dressing roomToday, 14:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan