Who can stop Erling Haaland? Bryan Robson points out Thomas Tuchel's mistake

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Who can stop Erling Haaland? Bryan Robson points out Thomas Tuchel's mistake

Former England captain Bryan Robson shared his thoughts ahead of the upcoming World Cup match between Norway and England. He believes there was only one suitable candidate in the squad to stop Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, but head coach Thomas Tuchel did not include him in the roster. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Robson emphasized that Harry Maguire would have been the most suitable defender to combat a physically strong striker like Erling Haaland. In an interview with Hyper, the expert noted that Maguire's physical strength and stature could withstand the pressure of the Norwegian star.

Thomas Tuchel did not find a place for Harry Maguire in the squad announced for the World Cup. This decision is causing various debates among the football community. According to Robson, although other central defenders in the squad are fast and technically strong, they may not be able to provide adequate resistance to Erling Haaland in physical battles.

The factor of physical superiority

"Because of the game against Norway, I would have liked to see Harry Maguire in Thomas Tuchel's squad. Because Harry knows exactly how to deal with Erling Haaland. Our other guys are fast, but they are not as strong as Maguire. Haaland will prepare for this game with all his might and will try to use his physical superiority," says Bryan Robson.

According to the former captain, experience and a strong defensive line are crucial in major tournaments like the World Cup. Erling Haaland is expected to take his skills to a new level in games of this caliber. This will be a serious test for the England defenders.

Nevertheless, Robson rated England's overall chances highly. He predicts a 2-1 victory for the "Three Lions". In the expert's opinion, Norway is not just one player, and playmakers like Martin Odegaard also pose a great threat to the English.

The Norwegian national team has the ability to defend in an organized manner and punish opponents on the counter-attack. Martin Odegaard's passes and Erling Haaland's finishing strikes can break through any defensive line. Therefore, England's central defenders are required to be maximally focused throughout the entire game.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that Thomas Tuchel's selection will be discussed in the English press for a long time. If England's defense struggles to stop Haaland, Maguire's absence is certain to become a major point of criticism for Tuchel.

АнглияНорвегияЭрлинг ХоландГарри МагуайрТомас Тухел
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