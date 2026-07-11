Ferran Torres could move to PSG: Luis Enrique invites his former pupil to Paris

Another sensational transfer is on the verge of happening in European football. Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window. Negotiations between the two clubs have already reached an advanced stage, and the player himself is not against continuing his career in the French league. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by Mundo Deportivo, the Parisian club has begun taking concrete steps to sign Torres. The main initiator of this transfer is PSG head coach Luis Enrique. The specialist worked closely with Ferran Torres during his time with the Spanish national team and highly values his capabilities.

Financial problems and forced departure

The Barcelona management initially planned to extend the player's contract, but the club's financial situation changed those plans. According to Marca, the Catalans are forced to sell Torres to restore their financial balance and raise funds for new signings. The fact that the player's current contract is nearing its end is also pushing the club to sell him sooner.

Currently, the competition within the Barcelona squad has intensified, particularly with the arrival of new forwards like Anthony Gordon, which has called into question Torres' place in the starting lineup. For this reason, the 26-year-old winger is seriously considering the Paris option to gain more playing time.

The player himself is currently taking a cautious approach to the transfer rumors. When asked by journalists during the national team training camp, he gave a short answer: "My focus is currently on the games. External factors are not important to me; the main thing is to win." However, it is said that behind-the-scenes negotiations are continuing rapidly.

The PSG management aims to complete the transfer before the start of the new season, i.e., before the player returns from vacation. If this deal goes through, Luis Enrique will have a further strengthened attacking line, and competition within the team will intensify. Barcelona, meanwhile, plans to spend the funds from this transfer on registering other new players.