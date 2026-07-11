A Terrifying Clash Tonight: Haaland vs. Kane, and a Serious Crisis for the English!

Tonight, the quarter-final stage of the World Cup concludes. First, England, led by Harry Kane, faces tournament revelation Norway, while later tonight, defending champions Argentina take on Switzerland. The winners of these ties will meet in the semi-finals.

Zamin.uz presents the most important details ahead of this marquee clash in Miami.

Match time and venue: Match: Norway – England

Date and time: July 12, 02:00

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Norway — more than just Haaland

At the start of the tournament, many viewed Norway as a one-man team. However, the group stage and initial knockout matches proved that head coach Stole Solbakken has built a cohesive and well-organized unit. The perception of the Norwegians has shifted consistently throughout the tournament.

The victory over Brazil was particularly convincing; although Erling Haaland scored twice, it was clear that this success was not solely the product of his genius. Every player on the pitch left a great impression. The Scandinavians dominated their renowned opponents in terms of gameplay, forcing them to rely only on counter-attacks while coolly capitalizing on their own chances. Simultaneously, Brazil's main star, Vinícius, was completely neutralized.

Coach Stole Solbakken emphasizes that Norway aims to control possession and dictate the game from the start. The team is not afraid to build attacks through their central defenders, even under sustained pressure. Therefore, it is difficult to predict who will play as the 'first number' in the upcoming match. While England are the favorites on paper, Norway has the potential to defy the odds.

A Terrifying Duel: Haaland vs. Kane

Many view this game through the prism of a clash between the two best strikers on the planet right now. Both forwards are having an exceptional tournament:

Erling Haaland: Scored 7 goals in 4 matches.

Harry Kane: Has 6 goals to his name.

Watching these two goal-scorers face off will be fascinating, but the match is about more than just their duel.

England's ambitions are high, but Tuchel has a serious problem

The current generation of England has reached the final in the last two European Championships. At the World Cup four years ago, they were eliminated after losing to eventual finalists France. This time, Thomas Tuchel's team aims for nothing less than the highest honors and does not intend to stop at the quarter-finals.

The English have had to show resilience in almost every game — matches against Croatia in the group stage, and DR Congo and Mexico in the knockout rounds were very difficult. Although there have been questions regarding the defensive line in these matches, the team maintains its overall form.

However, ahead of the match against Norway, a real personnel crisis has emerged for the English at right-back:

Reece James, the primary candidate for this flank, is injured. Spence, who was supposed to replace him, also has medical issues. The third candidate, Quansah, received a red card against Mexico and is suspended for 2 matches.

Now, Thomas Tuchel may be forced to resort to radical measures, such as filling this problematic position with one of his defensive midfielders.

The 'secret' plan to stop Haaland

It is certain that Thomas Tuchel has prepared a special plan for the match against Norway aimed primarily at isolating Haaland from his teammates. To achieve this, two midfielders are expected to be tasked with blocking the passing lanes to this dangerous striker.

But Erling Haaland can remain invisible throughout the game and suddenly explode to find the back of the net. Therefore, the English defenders must remain vigilant from the very first minute without losing focus for even a second.