Manchester City snatches young talent Jeremy Monga from Arsenal

English champions Manchester City have dealt a blow to one of their main rivals in the transfer market, London's Arsenal. The "Citizens" have officially completed the signing of 17-year-old Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga. The deal is worth a total of £10 million, with potential add-ons based on the young player's future development, reports Goal.com reports .

Notably, Arsenal had been leading the race for this transfer for a long time. The London club had been in negotiations with the player throughout the summer and were very close to an agreement. However, Manchester City intervened at the last minute and managed to secure the transfer. Monga signed a five-year contract with the Manchester club in the week he celebrated his 17th birthday.

Direct path to the first team

Unlike many young talents, Jeremy Monga will not be sent to the Manchester City academy or youth squad. The club's management decided to involve him directly in first-team training. This decision significantly influenced the player's choice, as he highly valued the opportunity to hone his skills alongside stars at the Etihad Stadium.

According to ixbt.com, Manchester City's new manager Enzo Maresca played a key role in this transfer. The specialist had previously studied Monga's potential while working at Leicester City. The player made his professional debut in April 2025 at just 15 years old, becoming one of the youngest players in the competition's history.

"When I heard about Manchester City's interest, I immediately realized it was the right choice for me. Being part of the team that has become England's best club over the last 10 years is a dream come true for any young footballer. The fact that young players like Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly are given opportunities here inspired me," said Monga in his first interview.

Manchester City's Director of Football, Hugo Viana, also shared his thoughts on the new signing. He noted that the club had been monitoring Jeremy for a long time and his performances for Leicester City did not go unnoticed by scouts. Viana stated that the club would take all necessary measures to help the young winger realize his immense potential.

This transfer is part of Manchester City's strategy to build a strong squad not only for today but for the future. The acquisition of a talent like Jeremy Monga is expected to further increase competition in the team's attacking line.