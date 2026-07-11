Is Argentina on the brink of disaster again? Messi clashes with Switzerland's 'concrete defense'!

Tonight, the quarter-final stage of the World Cup concludes. In one of the most anticipated central matches, reigning world champions Argentina face Switzerland, one of the most disciplined and difficult teams in the tournament. The winner of this pair will face the winner of the England vs. Norway match in the semi-finals.

Zamin.uz presents the most important analysis ahead of this dramatic tactical showdown in Kansas City.

Match time and venue: Match: Argentina vs. Switzerland

Date and time: July 12, 06:00

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Argentina's resilient comebacks and defensive vulnerabilities

At the start of the tournament, many were busy spreading theories that Argentina had been handed an easy group and a favorable path in the knockout stages. The team indeed faced no problems against opponents like Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in the group stage, advancing with a 100% record. But once the knockout phase began, the champions faced real tests:

Match against Cape Verde (Round of 16): The tournament debutant unexpectedly became the first serious hurdle for the reigning champions. The islanders put up a worthy fight against their famous opponents in regulation time, and Argentina only managed to snatch a 3-2 victory in extra time.

Drama against Egypt (Round of 16): This match has already entered World Cup history. 'La Albiceleste' were trailing 0-2 until the 79th minute. Only three goals scored late in the game secured a miraculous and resilient victory for the team.

On one hand, such comebacks strengthen the players' self-belief. On the other hand, the defensive problems of Lionel Scaloni's squad have become clearly visible. Argentina plays an open game, giving opponents many chances. In particular, their high defensive line is causing dangerous raids toward their own penalty area. If Lionel Messi had not maintained his top form, this team would have already been out of the tournament.

Switzerland — the traditional giant-killer

The Swiss national team, unlike Argentina, reached the quarter-finals through an extremely orderly and disciplined defensive game.

In the Round of 16, the Europeans completely neutralized Colombia's fast forwards for nearly two hours. By not allowing their opponent to play their game, Switzerland won on penalties and reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 1954. quarter-finals of a World Cup.

Switzerland has long been the most uncomfortable opponent for the giants. This team may not leave a bright impression, but they are excellent at neutralizing the strengths of their opponents.

Will the horror of 2014 repeat itself?

When talking about the clash between these two teams, the 2014 World Cup inevitably comes to mind. Back then, Argentina also struggled to get past the Swiss barrier, only succeeding thanks to Angel Di Maria's goal in the 118th minute. In that match, the Europeans 'concreted' the midfield and forced Argentina to rely solely on individual skill.

The Argentine national team feels comfortable in open games rich in counter-attacks, but always faces major problems against 'bus' teams that surrender possession and play defensively. Switzerland is exactly that kind of opponent.

In conclusion: Argentina has returned from the brink of disaster twice in this tournament (against Cape Verde and Egypt, only the difference in quality helped them). Now, they face a true tactical team that knows how to stop favorites. It has become clear that the resilience of Scaloni's team is not very deep. However, Argentina has Messi, and this ultimate weapon has yet to fire its final shot in this tournament.