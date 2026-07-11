Secret online gambling bunker in a basement uncovered in Termez

·47·Society
Secret online gambling bunker in a basement uncovered in Termez

In the city of Termez, Surkhandarya region, the activities of an individual who illegally organized risk-based online gambling games have been uncovered. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that on July 5 of this year, as part of the “Safe and Healthy Homeland” preventive measures being conducted across the country, law enforcement agencies carried out a special operational event. During the inspections, it was discovered that a resident of Termez had set up a secret online gambling bunker in the basement of their home.

During the operational event and search, more than 15,000 illegal gambling tickets, materials with winning numbers, a special game drum used to determine winners, computer equipment used to manage the process, mobile phones, and several bank plastic cards were seized as material evidence.

According to preliminary information, tickets were sold to gambling participants online. Winners were then determined using a special drum broadcast over the internet. To attract participants, the organizers promised them the opportunity to win cash prizes and valuable gifts, such as cars.

Currently, pre-investigation checks and procedural actions are being carried out regarding this incident in accordance with the law. Law enforcement agencies are taking measures to provide a legal assessment of all aspects of the violation.

ТермизСурхондарёЎзбекистон Республикаси Ички ишлар вазирлиги
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