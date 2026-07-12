Kindergartens in Karakalpakstan temporarily closed due to heatwave

Due to a sharp rise in air temperature in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, the operations of state and non-state preschool educational organizations in Nukus city and eight other districts will be temporarily suspended. This was announced by the Ministry of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

It is reported that, due to the extreme weather conditions, kindergartens in several regions will temporarily suspend their activities for a specified period based on the decisions of city and district governors.

Specifically, preschool educational organizations in Nukus city will be closed from July 13 to July 18, 2026. In the Amudarya district, this restriction applies from July 13 to July 15. In the Beruniy, Takhiatash, Shumanay, Muynak, Kanlikul, and Turtkul districts, kindergartens will not operate from July 13 to July 17. In the Khujayli district, the holiday period will last from July 13 to July 18.

The ministry stated that this decision was made to protect children's health from the effects of extreme heat, ensure their safety, and prevent potential negative consequences. The procedure for the temporary suspension of operations is being carried out based on the relevant conclusions and recommendations of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health departments.

Officials also appealed to parents to pay special attention to their children's health, avoid keeping them outdoors for long periods during the hottest hours of the day, and strictly follow necessary safety precautions.