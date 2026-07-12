Over 500 babies named Haaland in Peru

·0·World
Over 500 babies named Haaland in Peru

During the 2026 World Cup, more than 500 babies born in Peru were named after Norwegian national team striker Erling Haaland. This trend was observed even more frequently after the tournament began.

According to reports, 468 babies have been registered with the name Haaland in the country. Another 91 children were given the full name Erling Haaland.

The majority of babies registered with these names were born after the start of the World Cup. This figure increased even further after the Norwegian national team defeated Brazil and advanced to the quarterfinals.

ҲоландЭрлинг ҲоландПеруНорвегияЖаҳон Чемпионати
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