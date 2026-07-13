Temperatures may rise to 48 degrees between July 13–17

·22·Uzbekistan
Temperatures may rise to 48 degrees between July 13–17

Uzbekistan is expected to experience extreme heat from July 13 to 17. According to forecasts, temperatures could rise to 46–48 degrees on certain days of the week.

Today, July 13, temperatures across the country will be around 38–43 degrees. In northern, southern, and desert regions, temperatures are expected to reach 44–45 degrees.

Throughout the week, the heat may intensify further in plains and desert areas. In Tashkent and the Fergana Valley, the hottest days are expected to be Friday and Saturday.

In Karakalpakstan, precautionary measures are being taken. Preschool educational institutions in the city of Nukus and 8 other districts will be temporarily closed from July 13 to 18. This decision was made based on the recommendation of the SES for the safety of children.

Experts advise against staying outdoors for long periods during the hottest parts of the day in such weather, recommend drinking plenty of water, and urge taking extra care of children and the elderly.

During hot days, air conditioners and cooling equipment are used more frequently. As a result, electricity consumption increases, and there is a possibility of exceeding the 200 kWh limit.

ЎзбекистонИссиқликҚорақалпоғистонНукусТошкентБоғчалар
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