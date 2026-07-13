Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner retains his championship crown

One of the most prestigious tennis tournaments of the year, Wimbledon 2026, has concluded in London. The men's final delivered true tennis drama. The clash between world number one Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany kept millions of fans glued to the court. Zamin.uz presents the details of this historic final.

Knee injury and the breaks that decided the final

The match held on July 12 lasted four sets and started with high intensity. Both players were extremely solid in the first two sets:

1st set: Zverev seized the advantage in the decisive tie-break.

2nd set: In a similar situation, Sinner succeeded this time to restore balance.

3rd set (Turning point): Midway through the set, Alexander Zverev unexpectedly slipped on the grass surface and injured his knee. Following this, he lost a crucial point and allowed his opponent to break. As a result, the set ended 3:6 in favor of Sinner.

4th set: In the fourth set, the Italian player secured the decisive break, winning 6:4 and sealing the final victory.

Jannik Sinner — Wimbledon champion for the second consecutive time!

The Italian phenomenon won his fifth Grand Slam title and proved he is unrivaled in London for the second year in a row. Sinner is incredibly composed in major tournament finals — he has lost only twice in decisive matches throughout his career.

After this encounter, the head-to-head record between Sinner and Zverev in Grand Slam tournaments shifted to 4:2 in favor of the Italian. Recall that Sinner also defeated Zverev in the 2025 Australian Open final.

Alexander Zverev: The 'curse' of finals and a historic record

For 29-year-old Alexander Zverev, this was his fourth defeat in a Grand Slam final. He has reached the final 5 times in his career, losing 4 of them.

History of Grand Slam finals involving Zverev:

Tournament Opponent Result US Open 2020 Dominic Thiem Defeat Roland Garros 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Defeat Roland Garros 2026 (June) Paris match Victory (Champion) Wimbledon 2026 Jannik Sinner Defeat

Nevertheless, Zverev has written his name in golden letters in the history of German tennis. He is the only tennis player in German history to reach the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments . Recall that he won Roland Garros in June of this year, becoming the first player to bring this title to Germany in the last 30 years (Boris Becker achieved this in 1996).

Zverev currently maintains his 3rd place in the world rankings, but based on the updated provisional rankings after Wimbledon, he has moved up to 2nd place.

Czech Derby: A new champion in the women's draw!

The women's Wimbledon 2026 final also ended with an unexpected result. In a fierce battle between two compatriots, Czech player Linda Noskova defeated Karolina Muchova to win her first Wimbledon title.