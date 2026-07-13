Is Mohamed Salah heading to Turkey? Besiktas option emerges

Mohamed SalahA new intrigue has emerged surrounding the future of the Egyptian star after his departure from Liverpool. Reports suggest that he could continue his career in the Turkish Süper Lig, with his name being linked to the Istanbul club Besiktas.

A new destination for Salah

According to journalist Kaya Temel, 34-year-old Mohamed Salah could join the ranks of Besiktas.

Currently, the player's agent is reportedly in Turkey, and negotiations regarding a potential transfer are expected to take place.

As of now, this transfer has not been officially confirmed. However, Salah's proximity to free agency and the conclusion of his long tenure at Liverpool are intensifying interest surrounding him.

What kind of transfer would this be for Besiktas?

If Besiktas manages to sign Salah, it could become one of the most sensational deals in Turkish football.

Salah is not just a star needed for his name. He remains a player who can bring speed, experience, individual skill, and a big-game mentality to the attack.

Such a transfer could provide a major boost to Besiktas not only on the pitch but also in terms of marketing, fan engagement, and international image.

The Liverpool era has ended

For context, Salah left Liverpool after the conclusion of the 2025/2026 season.

Last season, he made 41 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists.

These numbers might seem lower compared to his previous super seasons. However, for a 34-year-old player, double-digit goals and assists remain a serious level. Simply put, one could say his 'output has slowed,' but it is too early to say his 'game is over.'

Why Turkey specifically?

The Turkish Süper Lig has been active in attracting big names in recent years. Istanbul clubs are trying to gain both results and global attention through experienced stars.

The arrival of a player like Salah would bring an entirely different level of interest to the league.

The main issue here will be financial terms, the player's sporting ambitions, and the project he chooses for his next chapter.

Everyone is interested in Salah's decision

Mohamed Salah became a club legend during his time at Liverpool. Now, where he will open the next chapter of his career remains a major question.

The Besiktas option is not an official transfer yet, but the news itself has sparked heated discussion in the football market.

Now the main question is: will Salah accept another big challenge in European football, or will he choose a different path for the next stage of his career?