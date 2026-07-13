A new era on the Tashkent–Bekabad route: 586-seat electric train service launched

·25·Uzbekistan
A new era on the Tashkent–Bekabad route: 586-seat electric train service launched

Travel between Tashkent and Bekabad is expected to become much more convenient. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the city of Bekabad on the new electric train, familiarizing himself with the work carried out on this route and the new transport service.

President travels to Bekabad on the new electric train

The head of state traveled from Tashkent to Bekabad on the new electric train. At the Bekabad railway station, the President was briefed on the work completed on this route, the new travel options, and the conditions created for passengers.

This project was implemented in accordance with the President's decree dated December 27, 2025, "On measures to increase passenger transportation indicators on local railway routes until 2030."

This initiative aims to make railway transport on local routes more convenient, efficient, and modern.

A new era on the Tashkent–Bekabad route: 586-seat electric train service launched

A 6-car train on a 192-kilometer route

The length of the "Tashkent – Bekabad" railway route is 192 kilometers. A modern electric train consisting of six cars operates on this route.

The train is designed for 586 passengers and is capable of reaching speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

Indicator

Information

Route

Tashkent – Bekabad

Distance

192 kilometers

Number of cars

6

Passenger capacity

586 people

Maximum speed

Up to 120 km/h

These figures represent more than just a simple transport update. It is about time, convenience, and reliable travel for thousands of citizens who commute between the two cities daily for work, study, or other necessities.

A new era on the Tashkent–Bekabad route: 586-seat electric train service launched

What are the conditions for passengers?

The new electric train is equipped according to modern requirements. Special attention has been paid to creating comfort for passengers in the cars.

The train features air conditioning and heating systems, comfortable seats, USB charging ports, Wi-Fi, electronic information displays, and video surveillance systems.

Additionally, special lifts for persons with disabilities and designated areas for bicycles have been organized.

In other words, this is not just about "launching a new train." The format is changing: passengers can charge their phones, use the internet, view information on displays, and have a relatively relaxing journey. Basic modern transport amenities are no longer "extras" but have become the "standard."

Who will benefit the most?

The new service is particularly important for citizens who commute between Tashkent and Bekabad daily for work or study.

On such routes, the reliability of transport plays a huge role. Against the backdrop of problems like road traffic congestion, travel expenses, and time loss, the electric train can become a more convenient alternative for many.

This provides significant relief, especially for students, workers, entrepreneurs, and families traveling between the two regions every day.

A new era on the Tashkent–Bekabad route: 586-seat electric train service launched

Environmentally friendly transport that reduces road load

The launch of the new electric train is also expected to help reduce traffic congestion on highways.

At the same time, increasing the share of electric transport is environmentally significant, as transporting more passengers by rail reduces the pressure on private cars and other vehicles.

This could also change the culture of intercity travel: less traffic, less fatigue, more precise scheduling, and comfortable movement.

President gives instructions to officials

During the visit, the head of state gave relevant instructions to officials regarding the further development of railway infrastructure, improving conditions for passengers, and the electrification of railway networks.

Special attention was also paid to the beautification of stations and surrounding areas, improving the quality of service, and the efficient organization of passenger traffic.

A new era on the Tashkent–Bekabad route: 586-seat electric train service launched

This indicates that the new electric train is not limited to just one route, and local railway services may be gradually modernized in the future.

A new stage in Tashkent–Bekabad travel

The launch of the new electric train between Tashkent and Bekabad is another important step for the transport system. Now, the main issue is ensuring that this service operates consistently, comfortably, and with high quality.

If the service is organized reliably, it could open up new opportunities not only for the residents of Bekabad but also for other parts of the Tashkent region.

In your opinion, to which other routes should such modern electric trains be introduced?

Шавкат МирзиёевТошкентБекобод
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Heatwave to intensify by the end of the week: +44 degrees expectedHeatwave to intensify by the end of the week: +44 degrees expectedToday, 11:50Temperatures may rise to 48 degrees between July 13–17Temperatures may rise to 48 degrees between July 13–17Today, 11:26Uzbekistan's energy system switched to enhanced operation modeUzbekistan's energy system switched to enhanced operation modeToday, 11:19Over 10,000 schools in Uzbekistan can now use the Canva platform for freeOver 10,000 schools in Uzbekistan can now use the Canva platform for freeToday, 08:13A major initiative from Tashkent: a new alliance for Islamic heritageA major initiative from Tashkent: a new alliance for Islamic heritageYesterday, 23:07Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences to the Emir of QatarShavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences to the Emir of QatarYesterday, 20:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language
41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)