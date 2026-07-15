67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex sold for a record price

·0·World
67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex sold for a record price

The remains of a Tyrannosaurus rex that lived 67 million years ago have been sold at a Sotheby's auction in New York for $50.1 million (£37.4 million). This set a new record as the highest amount ever paid for dinosaur remains in history.

This rare specimen put up for auction is named "Gas", and it stands over 4 meters tall. According to experts, more than 60 percent of the skeleton has been preserved, making it one of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex specimens ever found.

So far, the identity of the buyer of this rare find has not been officially disclosed.

Side view of the Tyrannosaurus skull and rib cage skeleton.

"Gas" was discovered in 2021 on a remote ranch in South Dakota, USA. Excavations were carried out in three stages between 2021 and 2023, during the summer season when the ground had thawed. Afterward, scientists and experts spent another three years in the laboratory assembling, cleaning, and conducting scientific analysis of the skeleton.

Cassandra Hatton, head of the science and natural history department at Sotheby's, noted that this result is the product of many years of work.

"Gas is not only a rare find, but also a magnificent specimen that has been excavated, documented, prepared, and preserved to a high standard," she said.

During the research, tooth marks were found on the dinosaur's skull, as well as ribs that had broken and healed during its lifetime. Scientists believe these injuries may have been sustained during fights with other dinosaurs or struggles for food.

This sale surpassed the record set by Stegosaurus remains in 2024, marking the first time dinosaur remains have been sold for over $50 million.

Some scientists, in comments to the BBC, noted that such sales could signal a new phase of interest in ancient fossils among ultra-wealthy collectors.

A Tyrannosaurus skeleton named 'Gus Rex' in a museum hall.

Experts point out that the high price reflects not only rarity but also the immense labor and funds spent on excavation, restoration, and scientific study.

Billionaire Kenneth Griffin, who purchased the previous record-holder, a stegosaurus named "Apex", temporarily donated it to the American Museum of Natural History for four years. Therefore, it is not excluded that the new owner of "Gas" may also loan it to a museum for public display in the future.

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