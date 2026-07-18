Which country has the world's most delicious food? Ranking published

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Which country has the world's most delicious food? Ranking published

A ranking of the world's most delicious national cuisines has been published. The ranking was compiled based on international gastronomic evaluations, taking into account the taste, variety, and popularity of traditional dishes from various countries.

Italy took first place in the list with a score of 4.64. It has once again been confirmed that the country's famous dishes, such as pizza, pasta, and risotto, have become the favorite choice for millions of people around the world.

Greece (4.60) took second place, and Peru (4.54) took third. Portugal and Spain rounded out the top five.

Also, Japan, Turkey, China, France, and Indonesia made it into the top ten countries with the most delicious cuisines in the world. Each of them was highly rated for their unique dishes and rich gastronomic traditions.

Some CIS and regional countries were also noted in the ranking. In particular, Georgia took 21st place, Russia 28th, and Ukraine 43rd. Azerbaijan ranked 67th, Belarus 79th, Armenia 87th, and Kazakhstan 98th.

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