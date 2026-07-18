Nearly 100,000 dead fish wash up on beach in China (video)

·82·World
Nearly 100,000 dead fish wash up on beach in China (video)

An unusual situation was observed on the shores of Haikou, China. A large number of dead fish have washed up on Rongshanliao beach. Experts estimate their number to be around 100,000.

The incident is linked to prolonged high temperatures. Due to the heat around Haikou, microscopic algae in the seawater have proliferated rapidly.

The excessive growth of algae has reduced oxygen levels in the water. As a result, fish raised on marine farms died from oxygen deprivation.

Subsequently, currents and waves carried the dead fish to the shore. This is why a large volume of fish accumulated on Rongshanliao beach.

Experts state that the primary factors in the current situation are high temperatures, rapid algae growth, and decreased oxygen levels in the seawater.

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