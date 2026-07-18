Crocodile attacks 12-year-old boy in India

·0·World
Crocodile attacks 12-year-old boy in India

A tragic incident in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has shocked the local community. On July 16, a 12-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a crocodile near a river in the Bahraich district. This was reported by The Times of India.

According to reports, the sixth-grade student was returning home after working in a rice field with his uncle when a crocodile attacked him as he was washing his hands and feet by the river. The predator bit the boy's leg and dragged him into the water.

Following the incident, local residents and rescue teams launched a search operation. After approximately five hours of searching, the boy's body was recovered from the river.

Forestry officials stated that the crocodile had partially damaged the body. Local police also confirmed that they are investigating the incident and have verified the authenticity of a video circulating on social media that captures the event.

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