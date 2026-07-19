Road collapses in Baltimore, USA, car falls into water-filled sinkhole

A sinkhole incident occurred in Baltimore, USA. According to reports, a burst underground water pipe caused a large hole to form on the side of the road.

Within a short time, the hole filled with water. At that moment, a car fell into it. A 50-year-old woman was inside the vehicle.

Fortunately, the woman managed to get out of the car in time. It is reported that she was not injured in the incident.

Following the incident, safety measures were taken in the area. Specialists have begun work to fix the water pipe malfunction and restore the road.