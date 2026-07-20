Common medication turned a woman's body blue

A 68-year-old woman experienced a very rare side effect after taking a widely used antibiotic. New England Journal of Medicine According to data published in the journal, blue-gray spots appeared on her arms and legs two weeks after she started taking the medication. The woman consulted doctors after the spots did not disappear for six weeks.

It turned out that she had been taking 100 mg per day to treat rosacea. minocycline This antibiotic is widely used to treat rosacea, acne, and certain bacterial infections. Expertsstate that skin discoloration is one of the very rare side effects of this drug, occurring in 3–15 percent of patients.

Initially, the spots appeared only on the legs, but later spread to the arms and the sides of the tongue. The woman was subsequently diagnosed with minocycline-induced hyperpigmentation .

Doctors advised her to stop taking the medication and to protect herself from sunlight. Although the spots faded slightly after six months, they did not disappear completely.

Experts note that in addition to dizziness, nausea, and headaches, minocycline can rarely cause serious complications such as skin discoloration, erythema multiforme, and the potentially life-threatening Stevens-Johnson syndrome . Therefore, it is emphasized that it is important to warn patients about potential side effects before taking the medication.