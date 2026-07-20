Common medication turned a woman's body blue

·51·World
Common medication turned a woman's body blue

A 68-year-old woman experienced a very rare side effect after taking a widely used antibiotic. New England Journal of Medicine According to data published in the journal, blue-gray spots appeared on her arms and legs two weeks after she started taking the medication. The woman consulted doctors after the spots did not disappear for six weeks.

It turned out that she had been taking 100 mg per day to treat rosacea. minocycline This antibiotic is widely used to treat rosacea, acne, and certain bacterial infections. Expertsstate that skin discoloration is one of the very rare side effects of this drug, occurring in 3–15 percent of patients.

Rashes and pigmentary changes on the arms and legs.

Initially, the spots appeared only on the legs, but later spread to the arms and the sides of the tongue. The woman was subsequently diagnosed with minocycline-induced hyperpigmentation .

Doctors advised her to stop taking the medication and to protect herself from sunlight. Although the spots faded slightly after six months, they did not disappear completely.

Experts note that in addition to dizziness, nausea, and headaches, minocycline can rarely cause serious complications such as skin discoloration, erythema multiforme, and the potentially life-threatening Stevens-Johnson syndrome . Therefore, it is emphasized that it is important to warn patients about potential side effects before taking the medication.

MinocyclineSide EffectsHyperpigmentationDermatologyMedicine
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Saudi Arabia Announces Important News for Umrah PilgrimsSaudi Arabia Announces Important News for Umrah PilgrimsToday, 17:56Korean scientists create self-dressing clothing in 10 secondsKorean scientists create self-dressing clothing in 10 secondsToday, 17:37Another physicist accused of high treason in RussiaAnother physicist accused of high treason in RussiaToday, 14:58Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debateLamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debateToday, 14:53AI glasses lead to first criminal case in exam cheatingAI glasses lead to first criminal case in exam cheatingToday, 14:11The boy who became an internet star at the World Cup final: Lamine Yamal with his 3-year-old brother! (video)The boy who became an internet star at the World Cup final: Lamine Yamal with his 3-year-old brother! (video)Today, 13:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?