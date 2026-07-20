Another physicist accused of high treason in Russia

·37·World
Another physicist accused of high treason in Russia

In Russia, 35-year-old physicist Maxim Kravchuk has been arrested on charges of "high treason." He is at least the eighth scientist to be detained under this article since the start of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by The Moscow Times .

It is reported that Maxim Kravchuk was arrested in Moscow on June 24, his birthday. Details of the criminal case against him have not been disclosed, as all cases involving "high treason" are handled under classified procedures according to Russian law.

Kravchuk worked at the Central Research Institute of Machine Building, which is part of the Roscosmos system. He is known as an expert in the fields of aerodynamics and turbulent flows.

The scientist's work focused on studying the impact of supersonic gas flows generated by rocket engines on launch sites, as well as the use of supercomputer calculations in designing space launch complexes. He also participated in research on gas dynamics during the launch of the Angara-A5 rocket carrier from the Vostochny

cosmodrome.

According to reports, Kravchuk purchased an apartment in 2016 through a state social mortgage program. He was also involved in private business and reportedly traveled to Ukraine and Moldova several times between 2016 and 2019.

RussiaPhysicsHigh TreasonHuman RightsScience
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