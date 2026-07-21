Man in wheelchair falls into river

An incident in Jinan, China, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. A man moving in a wheelchair accidentally fell into a river along with his chair.

Tourists and witnesses who saw the incident rushed to help without a moment's hesitation. Several people jumped into the water to ensure the man's head stayed above the surface, while those on the bank formed a human chain by holding hands. As a result of their concerted efforts, both the man and his wheelchair were safely pulled from the water.

It was later revealed that the rescued man was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Nevertheless, the unity and quick actions of the witnesses are being praised by many internet users.