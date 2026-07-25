Important Warning Issued to Uzbeks in Israel

·285·World
Important Warning Issued to Uzbeks in Israel

Due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Israel has appealed to citizens of Uzbekistan currently in the country to strengthen security measures.

According to the embassy, the likelihood of a further complication of the situation in the region remains. In this regard, citizens are advised to regularly monitor and strictly follow official reports and instructions published by Israeli state authorities, in particular, the Home Front Command, and to strictly adhere to them.

Uzbek citizens were also asked to determine in advance the locations of the bomb shelters closest to their place of residence or work, carefully plan their movements and trips, and take into account existing security restrictions. In addition, it was emphasized that it is important to always carry identification documents and maintain constant contact with relatives.

In emergency situations, citizens of Uzbekistan in Israel can contact the embassy via the following phone numbers:

  • 03-672-2466

  • 03-672-2371

  • 03-758-5075

  • 03-758-5076

The diplomatic mission urged citizens to remain calm, not to trust unverified reports on social networks, and to rely only on information disseminated by official sources.

For emergencies:

  • +972 54 485 1397

It is noted that the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Israel is constantly monitoring the situation, and additional information will be published if necessary.

UzbekistanIsraelHome Front Command
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