Trump: Both Putin and Zelensky will be forced to make concessions to end the war in Ukraine

·1·World
Trump: Both Putin and Zelensky will be forced to make concessions to end the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that the leaders of both countries — Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky — want to reach an agreement to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, the head of the White House emphasized that achieving this goal will inevitably require concessions from both sides.

Trump made this statement on July 31 during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential residence in Camp David (Maryland). In his opinion, both leaders are actually "in favor of reaching an agreement," but there are certain obstacles regarding the issue of compromise.

"I think both Zelensky and Putin want to make a deal. Neither of them wants to give ground, but both are going to have to give a little ground," the US president said in his statement. He also noted that neither side initially wants to make concessions, but they understand that it will ultimately be necessary.

Trump's statement reaffirms previous US efforts aimed at swiftly ending the conflict in Ukraine and demonstrates that Washington is taking the negotiation process seriously.

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