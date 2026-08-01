Seven charred bodies found in a house, police are investigating the cause

·0·World
Seven charred bodies found in a house, police are investigating the cause

The charred bodies of seven people were found in a house located in the Cañar Province of southern Ecuador. This was reported by CBS News, citing country officials. It is noted that a state of emergency is in effect in the region due to an increase in criminal violence.

According to reports, the bodies were found on July 28 in a house in the town of La Troncal. Two of the victims had their hands and feet tied with wire, and a burned-out car was discovered outside the house. The victims are individuals between the ages of 21 and 30. According to preliminary assumptions, the incident may be related to a territorial dispute between criminal groups.

Investigators stated that inscriptions reading "Land of the Wolves" and "Wolves Active" were left on the walls of the house. These inscriptions may be related to "Los Lobos" ("The Wolves"), considered one of the largest drug trafficking and extortion gangs in Ecuador. This group was designated as a terrorist organization by the US in September 2025.

Experts note that in recent years Ecuador has transformed from one of South America's safest countries into a major transit hub for cocaine smuggling. Nearly 70 percent of the cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru is transported through Ecuador.

According to official data, more than 9,200 people fell victim to violence in the country in 2025. At the same time, large-scale operations against organized crime continue with US support. However, as officials emphasize, bloody incidents associated with criminal gangs have not yet stopped.

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