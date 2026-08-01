Russian scientists have achieved a major, century-defining sensation in the field of geology and mineralogy. An extremely rare mineral, previously completely unknown to science and several times more valuable than gold, has been discovered on the Kola Peninsula. Named "Kola ashcroftine," this find is astonishing geologists worldwide with its complex crystallographic structure and unique chemical composition.

According to RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, this historic discovery is the result of joint research by researchers from the Kola Science Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Saint Petersburg State University, and the Fersman Mineralogical Museum.

1. Sensation in the Khibiny Mountains: From an Unknown Sample to a Scientific Discovery

This rare mineral, which previously never appeared on geological maps, was found in the Kirovsky mine located in the famous Khibiny massif on the Kola Peninsula.

Initially, when researchers compared the unusual sample from the mine with standard minerals, they were unable to identify it and sent the object to the laboratory as an "unknown sample." After deep crystallographic and chemical analyses, scientists officially confirmed the discovery of an entirely new mineralogical species for science and named it "Kola ashcroftine."

2. "More Expensive Than Gold": Record Value of the Mineral

One of the most sensational aspects of the discovery is how high its market value is compared to ordinary precious metals and stones.

Experts' preliminary estimates indicate that the approximate average price of this mineral's patina reaches $145 (or 12,470 rubles) per 1 millimeter. This indicator means that its gram price is several times higher than the price of pure gold traded on the world market.

"The price set for 1 millimeter of this mineral makes it not just a geological find, but one of the most precious and rare mineralogical samples on our planet," — industry experts' analysis states.

3. Chemical Uniqueness: A Unique Combination of Yttrium, Calcium, and Fluorine

"Kola ashcroftine" differs fundamentally from classic silicates in its composition. It was discovered that the mineral contains yttrium, a rare earth element of critical importance for high technologies and industry.

Constituent elements and specifics of the mineral:

Main elements: Silicon, potassium, sodium, and the rare earth element yttrium;

Rare additives: Calcium, manganese, and fluorine;

Crystal structure: Possesses one of the most complex and perfect atomic lattices among minerals known to science.

In world practice, a similar classic ashcroftine (a pink, transparent, and extremely brittle silicate stone) was previously found in mines in Greenland, Canada, and Italy. However, the sample found on the Kola Peninsula is considered a unique and peerless analogue in the world due to its combination of calcium, manganese, and fluorine.

4. Future Prospects: Where Will the New Mineral Be Used?

Russian scientists plan to continue researching the physicochemical properties of the "Kola ashcroftine" mineral and its potential capabilities in practical fields.

The presence of yttrium and other rare elements in its composition could make this mineral an important fundamental basis for creating high-tech industry, quantum electronics, or superconducting materials in the future.

Conclusion: A New Page in Russian Geological Science

The discovery of "Kola ashcroftine" is not just another geological news item, but proof of how vast and valuable treasures, still unknown to science, are hidden in the bowels of the Earth. This discovery was a major historic step for Russian fundamental science and mineralogy.

In your opinion, how can such rare minerals, valued even higher than gold, change future technologies? Leave your thoughts in the comments!