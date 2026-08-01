Music band that raised Palestinian flag on stage punished

·0·World
Music band that raised Palestinian flag on stage punished

Britain's famous music band Massive Attack has been deprived of the right to hold concerts in Singapore again after displaying the Palestinian flag on stage during their concert in the country. This was reported by The Guardian, citing Singapore police data.

According to reports, during the concert held on July 29 of this year, two members of the band brought the Palestinian flag onto the stage. One of them also chanted the slogan “Free Palestine” in front of the audience.

According to Singapore's legislation, displaying foreign flags, state symbols, or political banners at public events without a special permit is prohibited. Law enforcement agencies emphasized that this incident violated these requirements.

According to the investigation results, the two musicians were issued official warnings. At the same time, they were banned from entering Singapore in the future. The country's media regulator stated that it will reject any future concert applications from the Massive Attack band.

The police noted that the concert organizer was well aware of the license conditions and the country's laws. Nevertheless, these rules were not followed during the concert. Meanwhile, the regulator is also investigating whether the license requirements were violated. So far, neither the concert organizers nor the Massive Attack band have made an official statement regarding this incident.

Furthermore, the Singapore police urged citizens and foreigners not to bring foreign political conflicts into the country's territory. The agency emphasized that such actions could negatively impact social harmony and the rule of law.

For reference, the Massive Attack band has repeatedly criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza and is known for its pro-Palestinian performances. Band leader Robert Del Naja was among more than 200 protesters arrested in April of this year for participating in a pro-Palestinian rally in London.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Strongest earthquake in 40 years causes panic in ItalyStrongest earthquake in 40 years causes panic in ItalyToday, 17:44Why Was the Giant Octopus Farm Project Shut Down?Why Was the Giant Octopus Farm Project Shut Down?Today, 17:34Did a Mat with the Russian Flag Bring an Uzbek Woman to Trial?Did a Mat with the Russian Flag Bring an Uzbek Woman to Trial?Today, 17:24Mystery Behind Deaths of Missing Brother and Sister in Thailand ClarifiedMystery Behind Deaths of Missing Brother and Sister in Thailand ClarifiedToday, 16:51«Revenge Plan»: Iran intends to destroy US and Israeli energy and strategic facilities«Revenge Plan»: Iran intends to destroy US and Israeli energy and strategic facilitiesToday, 16:43Hidden Drama in Washington: Why Did Elon Musk Refuse to Meet with Zelenskyy?Hidden Drama in Washington: Why Did Elon Musk Refuse to Meet with Zelenskyy?Today, 16:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital