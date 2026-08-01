Music band that raised Palestinian flag on stage punished

Britain's famous music band Massive Attack has been deprived of the right to hold concerts in Singapore again after displaying the Palestinian flag on stage during their concert in the country. This was reported by The Guardian, citing Singapore police data.

According to reports, during the concert held on July 29 of this year, two members of the band brought the Palestinian flag onto the stage. One of them also chanted the slogan “Free Palestine” in front of the audience.

According to Singapore's legislation, displaying foreign flags, state symbols, or political banners at public events without a special permit is prohibited. Law enforcement agencies emphasized that this incident violated these requirements.

According to the investigation results, the two musicians were issued official warnings. At the same time, they were banned from entering Singapore in the future. The country's media regulator stated that it will reject any future concert applications from the Massive Attack band.

The police noted that the concert organizer was well aware of the license conditions and the country's laws. Nevertheless, these rules were not followed during the concert. Meanwhile, the regulator is also investigating whether the license requirements were violated. So far, neither the concert organizers nor the Massive Attack band have made an official statement regarding this incident.

Furthermore, the Singapore police urged citizens and foreigners not to bring foreign political conflicts into the country's territory. The agency emphasized that such actions could negatively impact social harmony and the rule of law.

For reference, the Massive Attack band has repeatedly criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza and is known for its pro-Palestinian performances. Band leader Robert Del Naja was among more than 200 protesters arrested in April of this year for participating in a pro-Palestinian rally in London.