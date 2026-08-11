UFC 330 Pick: Who Does Aspinall Favor in the Garry–Makhachev Fight?

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall shared his opinion on the UFC 330 main event, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on August 16. The English fighter Islam Makhachev as the favorite, but he emphasized that Ian Garry would not be an easy opponent.

According to Aspinall, the decisive factor in this clash may not be power or striking, but who can control the fight better .

Aspinall expects Makhachev to win

Og‘ir vazn chempionidan Maxachev va Garri o‘rtasidagi jang natijasi haqida so‘ralganda, u aniq prognoz berish oson emasligini tan oldi.

“It is hard to pick the winner with certainty. I think Makhachev will win by decision. I say that because Islam understands how to control a fight better than Ian,” Aspinall said.

In other words, the English champion considers it more likely that Makhachev will maintain his advantage over five rounds and win by the judges’ decision than secure an early victory.

Why did Aspinall favor Islam?

Aspinall’s main argument is Makhachev’s ability to control the fight.

Islam looks to limit his opponent’s strengths by taking him to the ground, securing a favorable position and adapting the pace of the fight to his own style.

Aspinall also stresses that this very quality could give Makhachev an advantage against Garry.

However, he did not present his prediction as absolute certainty.

“Garry will put up strong resistance”

Aspinall’s second point adds even more intrigue to the fight.

“Although I am not 100 percent sure about my prediction, I can see Garry giving Islam serious resistance at welterweight,” he said.

There is an important nuance in this assessment: although Aspinall considers Makhachev the favorite, he is not underestimating Garry’s chances.

If Ian can defend against Makhachev’s takedown attempts and keep the fight standing, the entire course of the matchup could change.

Control could be key for Makhachev, while distance may matter for Garry

The clash of styles is expected to be one of the main sources of intrigue in the UFC 330 main event.

For Makhachev, it may be important to prevent his opponent from moving freely around the octagon and to use his wrestling. Garry, by contrast, is likely to rely on maintaining distance, mobility and striking exchanges on the feet.

That is why, as Aspinall said, it is difficult to identify the winner with absolute confidence in advance.

One mistake, a successful takedown or, conversely, an unexpected clean strike could completely change the course of the fight.

The main answer will come on August 16

The clash between Makhachev and Garry is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on August 16 .

For now, Aspinall has greater confidence in Islam’s experience and ability to control a fight. However, he also expects Garry to offer serious resistance.

That is why the main question remains open ahead of the UFC 330 main event: Will Makhachev impose his style on his opponent once again, or will Garry find a way to disrupt his game plan?

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks.