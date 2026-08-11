Official: Metallurg head coach Ilhom Mo‘minjonov resigns

·55·Sport
Official: Metallurg head coach Ilhom Mo‘minjonov resigns

A major change has taken place in Bekobod’s Metallurg coaching staff. Head coach Ilhom Mo‘minjonov decided to resign from his position, and the club’s management accepted his request.

At the start of the season, the team was tasked with securing promotion to the Super League. However, a series of unexpected points dropped during the first round saw Metallurg slip down the standings and out of the leading group.

The match against Yaypan and the final straw

The final incident that prompted the resignation occurred in the 14th round of the Pro League (or championship). Hosting Fargona’s Yaypan in Bekobod, Metallurg led during the match but ultimately surrendered the victory and lost valuable points.

After the match, head coach Ilhom Mo‘minjonov met with the club’s management and submitted his resignation.

The club management’s official decision

After thoroughly reviewing the league situation, the team’s recent results and the coach’s personal request, the club’s management decided to accept his resignation.

“Taking into account the situation, the coach’s request and all the details, the club’s management accepted Ilhom Mo‘minjonov’s resignation.”, the Bekobod club said in an official statement.

Ilhom Mo‘minjonov’s record at Metallurg

Under Ilhom Mo‘minjonov, Metallurg played a total of 14 matches in the current championship:

  • Wins: 6

  • Draws: 4

  • Defeats: 4

The club is expected to provide further information on the coach who will take temporary charge of the team or on candidates for the new head coach position.

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Ilhom Mo‘minjonovMetallurgBekobodFergana
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