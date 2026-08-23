Body of tourist missing since 2007 found after 19 years

In Kazakhstan, Human remains belonging to a tourist who had been missing since 2007 have been found. This was reported by his daughter, Nelya Mikheyeva.

It is noted that the tourist's remains Severtsov Glacier were found in the area by tourists from Belarus. They immediately reported the incident to emergency services.

However, the most poignant aspect of the event was how the deceased's identity was determined.

Nelya Mikheyeva said that one day a friend sent her a post on social media. It contained a picture of an old backpack found in the glacier area.

As soon as Nelya saw the photo, she immediately recognized the backpack. She said that it was an old Soviet backpack that belonged to her father was.

Thus, a question that had remained unanswered for years was finally clarified. The trail of the tourist who went missing in 2007 was found in the heart of the glacier nearly two decades later.

Items or human remains trapped under layers of snow and ice in glaciers can be preserved for years. For this reason, mysterious cases related to past expeditions and travels in high-mountain regions are occasionally solved over time.

Although this discovery is difficult for the deceased's loved ones, it is significant as it puts an end to years of uncertainty. The fate of the tourist who had been missing since 2007 has finally been revealed.