Controversial Criticism: Tokayev on Men Embracing Each Other

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev criticized the habit of hugging and kissing when greeting, which is becoming common in society, especially among men and military personnel. The head of state emphasized that such behavior is completely inconsistent with the nation's values and historical traditions.

He expressed these views during an open dialogue with journalists after casting his vote in the parliamentary elections held in Astana.

“This was never the case in our traditions”

Drawing attention to negative changes in greeting culture, the head of state stressed that boundaries must be maintained:

“It is not good for men to hug and kiss each other, or for women to kiss men and vice versa. This was never the case in our traditions.”, said the Kazakh leader.

According to Tokayev, sincerity and respect between men should be expressed through a firm handshake:

Handshake culture: “Men should reach out and shake hands firmly. One should not offer a hand like a limp cutlet or a twig, but greet with a smile, and nothing more.”

Reprimand to the military: The President strongly condemned such behavior, especially among those in uniform: “It is impossible to even imagine people in military uniform doing this. Even generals are starting to hug each other. What is this?”

In Kazakhstan political renewal: Majilis elections and government resignation

Tokayev made this statement during an important political process for the country — the election of a new unicameral parliament — Majilis on election day:

Formation of a new parliament: Through the voting process held on Sunday, a new composition of the Majilis will be elected;

Resignation of the government: According to legislative requirements, after the election of a new parliament, the current government will resign, and a new Cabinet of Ministers will be formed.

The Kazakh leader's firm stance on national mentality and etiquette is sparking widespread discussion on social media.