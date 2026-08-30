A mother wanted to teach her son a lesson, but her plan backfired

·111·World
A mother wanted to teach her son a lesson, but her plan backfired

A woman named Deng, living in China's Zhejiang province, decided to show her 17-year-old son, Shen, whose grades were slipping and interest in school was waning, that earning money in life is not easy. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

According to the report from September 2024, the mother had been running a street food stall in Jiaxing for over three years, selling fried chicken and various snacks. She wanted to involve her son in this work so he could experience the hardships of labor.

At the time, Shen was studying at a vocational culinary school. Because his academic performance had declined, his mother suggested he try his hand at the business. Deng's goal was to make him realize how difficult it is to earn money and encourage him to take his studies more seriously.

However, the mother's plan had an unexpected result. Instead of being intimidated by the work, Shen adapted quickly, mastering customer service and food preparation. He equipped his electric bicycle with the necessary gear to set up a mobile food stall.

A mobile food stall with pictures of various fried dishes and Chinese writing.

The young man started preparing products at 09:00 every day, headed to his selling spot around 16:00, and worked until late at night. He often returned home at 03:00. He traveled about 13 kilometers to reach his sales location.

As a result, Shen earned 10,000 yuan, or about 1,400 dollars, in just 10 days. Along with his hard work, the support of regular customers played a significant role in his success.

Unexpectedly, this result further decreased the young man's interest in school. He decided to drop out and pursue the business full-time. Although his mother tried to convince him to continue his education, Shen remained firm in his choice.

The mother decided to support her son's choice rather than force him. Deng stated that the most important thing is for her child to be healthy, happy, and not engage in illegal activities.

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