Atletico wins in Seville and becomes La Liga leader

In one of the central matches of the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's Atletico visited Sevilla. In a hard-fought battle, Diego Simeone's charges demonstrated high class and precise tactical play, scoring 3 goals against the hosts and securing an important 3:1 victory.

Thanks to this success, the 'Colchoneros' reached 7 points, temporarily climbing to 1st place in the La Liga table. Sevilla, who started the season with two wins, dropped to 5th place with 6 points.

Decisive strikes in the first half: Baena and Lookman's benefit

From the very first minutes of the match, the Madrid side showed great activity in attack:

Baena's lightning goals: Alex Baena opened the scoring in the 4th minute. By the 33rd minute, he breached the opponent's goal for the second time, recording a brace to his name;

A confident goal from Lookman: In the 26th minute, new signing Ademola Lookman also put his name on the scoreboard, extending Atletico's lead to 3:0;

The hosts' response: In the second half, Sevilla increased the pressure and in the 66th minute, Sierra managed to reduce the deficit (1:3), but it was not enough to change the result of the match.

Match report and team lineups

La Liga. Round 3

Sevilla — Atletico — 1:3

August 29, Seville, Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Goals: Sierra (66) — Baena (4, 33), Lookman (26).