Atletico wins in Seville and becomes La Liga leader

·11·Sport
Atletico wins in Seville and becomes La Liga leader

In one of the central matches of the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's Atletico visited Sevilla. In a hard-fought battle, Diego Simeone's charges demonstrated high class and precise tactical play, scoring 3 goals against the hosts and securing an important 3:1 victory.

Thanks to this success, the 'Colchoneros' reached 7 points, temporarily climbing to 1st place in the La Liga table. Sevilla, who started the season with two wins, dropped to 5th place with 6 points.

Decisive strikes in the first half: Baena and Lookman's benefit

From the very first minutes of the match, the Madrid side showed great activity in attack:

  • Baena's lightning goals: Alex Baena opened the scoring in the 4th minute. By the 33rd minute, he breached the opponent's goal for the second time, recording a brace to his name;

  • A confident goal from Lookman: In the 26th minute, new signing Ademola Lookman also put his name on the scoreboard, extending Atletico's lead to 3:0;

  • The hosts' response: In the second half, Sevilla increased the pressure and in the 66th minute, Sierra managed to reduce the deficit (1:3), but it was not enough to change the result of the match.

Match report and team lineups

La Liga. Round 3

Sevilla — Atletico — 1:3

August 29, Seville, Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Goals: Sierra (66) — Baena (4, 33), Lookman (26).

  • Sevilla: Vlachodimos, Iglesias, Castrin, Salas, Suazo, Agoume, Guridi (Kochorashvili, 55), Sierra (Gonzalez, 80), Peque (Romero, 68), Diaz (Ejuke, 55), Ure;

  • Atletico: Oblak, Llorente (Gimenez, 66), Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo, Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand (Cardoso, 85), Lookman (Ortiz, 66), Baena (Mendoza, 85), Lee Kang-in (Koke, 72);

  • Yellow cards: Llorente (45+4), Romero (89), Suazo (90+1), Pubill (90+6).

La LigaAtletico MadridSevillaFootballMatch Report
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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